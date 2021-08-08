Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. 179,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

