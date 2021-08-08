AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $52.71 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

