Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $190.33 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

