AMEPAY (AME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,418.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $276,418.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00135274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00147038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.53 or 0.99873701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00784070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

