American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.