American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to Buyback $6.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

