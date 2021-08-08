Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 429,078 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 892,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 429,078 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WETF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $7,824,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.55 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $979.83 million, a P/E ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.80.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

