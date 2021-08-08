Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,640,334 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $15,686,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,006,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of GPRE opened at $34.94 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

