Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Hawaiian worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.