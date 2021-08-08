AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AME. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

