Amit Mathradas Sells 4,428 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Amit Mathradas sold 3,398 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, Amit Mathradas sold 8,742 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86.
Shares of AVLR opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
