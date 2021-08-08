Amit Mathradas Sells 4,428 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Amit Mathradas sold 3,398 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Amit Mathradas sold 8,742 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86.

Shares of AVLR opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

