Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.
Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.81.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
