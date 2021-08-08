Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

In related news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

