AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) & Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Head to Head Survey

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems -133.40% -52.22% -34.44%

2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Rekor Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 10.64 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Rekor Systems $9.23 million 33.84 -$14.18 million ($0.63) -12.08

AmpliTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AmpliTech Group and Rekor Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.81%. Rekor Systems has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 185.81%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than AmpliTech Group.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats AmpliTech Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. Its customers include federal, state, and local government entities; retailers; private security companies; parking management companies; fast-food restaurant chains; and logistics companies. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

