Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $139.47 million, a P/E ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

