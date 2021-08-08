Analysts Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Athersys by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,208. The firm has a market cap of $362.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53. Athersys has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.03.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

