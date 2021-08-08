Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.75 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

NYSE EMN traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $112.82. 493,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

