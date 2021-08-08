Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 290,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

