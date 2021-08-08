Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report sales of $5.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $5.89 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $26.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.55.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

