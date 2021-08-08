Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.52. NuStar Energy posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 565,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.