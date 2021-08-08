Analysts Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

