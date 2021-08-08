Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,615. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 96,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

