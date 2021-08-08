Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce sales of $141.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.27 million and the lowest is $138.10 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $155.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $604.17 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $643.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 470,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,425. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

