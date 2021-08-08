Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $150,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.97. 286,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $97.04 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

