Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.73 Million

Analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post sales of $173.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.15 million. Standex International reported sales of $139.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $653.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 112,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,712. Standex International has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

