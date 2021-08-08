Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.