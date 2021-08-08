Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.