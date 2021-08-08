Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.