Analysts Offer Predictions for Cargojet Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.29.

Get Cargojet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CJT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$254.67.

CJT opened at C$185.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 867.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$181.32. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$250.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 461.68%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.