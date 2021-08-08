Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $111.40

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.14. 341,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $118.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

