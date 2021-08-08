Analysts Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Target Price at $22.70

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OCFT stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

