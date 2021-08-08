Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $57.50

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

