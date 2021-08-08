Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $57.50

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
