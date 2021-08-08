Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $23.29

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. 690,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,444. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,108.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.