Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.69 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.