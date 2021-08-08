ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

ANIP stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,131. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $408.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

