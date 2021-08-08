ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $415.00 at Benchmark

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of ANSS opened at $374.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.85. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

