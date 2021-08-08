Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aozora Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Aozora Bank stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

