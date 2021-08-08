AppFolio (APPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.08. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

