Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.20)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-91.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.00 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

