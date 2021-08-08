Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

AAPL stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

