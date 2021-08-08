Apria (NYSE:APR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apria updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

APR opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APR shares. started coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

