Apron Network Price Tops $0.0883 on Major Exchanges (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00052536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.00819611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00098484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00039560 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.