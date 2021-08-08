Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

NYSE APTV traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $163.15. 1,053,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

