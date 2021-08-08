Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.67.

NYSE APTV traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.15. 1,053,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

