Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 644 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1,073.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.