AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ranpak by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 103.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 946.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 98.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $6,592,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -198.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

PACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.