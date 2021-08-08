AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 225,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

FMBI stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

