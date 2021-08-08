AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $256,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

