AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Pixelworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

