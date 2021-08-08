AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.
ECHO opened at $31.23 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $831.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.