AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of CONSOL Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CEIX opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $22.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

