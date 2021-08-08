AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 133,063 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,063 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $847.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

